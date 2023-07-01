DA Davidson Weighs in on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

