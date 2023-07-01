DA Davidson Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

WTFC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,549,000 after buying an additional 115,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

