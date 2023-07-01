Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 845,948 shares of company stock valued at $72,524,708 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.