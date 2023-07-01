David J Yvars Group Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

