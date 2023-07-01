David J Yvars Group Increases Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ASG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

