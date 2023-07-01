David J Yvars Group Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.