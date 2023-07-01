David J Yvars Group Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Trade Desk comprises about 3.4% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of TTD opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 514.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.