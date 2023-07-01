David J Yvars Group Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Trade Desk comprises about 3.4% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTD opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 514.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $79.38.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
