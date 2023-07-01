David J Yvars Group Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Spotify Technology comprises about 1.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $161.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

