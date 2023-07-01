David J Yvars Group Purchases Shares of 23,220 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Crocs accounts for 2.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 3.9 %

Crocs stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

