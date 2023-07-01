David J Yvars Group Trims Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.