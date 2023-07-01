DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $357.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.