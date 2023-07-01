Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDROFree Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.18. 19,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 22,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDROFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

