DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,656.14 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00348130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

