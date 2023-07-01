Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.