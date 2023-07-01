Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
