Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

