Dero Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00015328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $64.12 million and $47,197.86 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00346241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.66 or 0.00956553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00547770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00068304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00156800 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,673,907 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

