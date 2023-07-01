Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Shares Down 0.3%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.
Dewey Electronics Company Profile
The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.
