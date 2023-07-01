Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

