Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 369,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

