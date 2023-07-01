Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

DFIC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

