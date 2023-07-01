Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.35 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

