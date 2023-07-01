Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 184.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of DFSU opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

