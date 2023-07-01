Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 135.0% in June

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,814. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

