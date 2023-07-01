Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

