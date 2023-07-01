Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of D stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.