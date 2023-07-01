Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.20

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

Dongfeng Motor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.9116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

