Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 22,949 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 7,275 shares valued at $1,504,121. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

