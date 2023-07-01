Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 4,212 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 80.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $867.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $741.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.