Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

