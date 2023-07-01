Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.29 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Relx comprises 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Relx were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE RELX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.07.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

