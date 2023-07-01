Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 2,154 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $83.34 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

