Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 27,911 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up about 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of H&R Block worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

