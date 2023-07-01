Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 30,217 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

