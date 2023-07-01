DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMDS. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

DS Smith Stock Performance

SMDS opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.46) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 776.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.81.

DS Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,142.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Olsen purchased 26,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £69,420 ($88,264.46). 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

