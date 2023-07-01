EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. EAC has a market cap of $453,066.02 and approximately $34.39 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00343485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00150968 USD and is up 41.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.