Eastern Bank Has $607,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eastern Bank cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.