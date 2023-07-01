Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.