Eastern Bank Sells 975 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

