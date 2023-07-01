Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 5%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 556,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 449,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $778.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 411.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

