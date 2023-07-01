eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $726.45 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, eCash has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $726.45 million and approximately $675.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,597.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.32 or 0.00945594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00156905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,431,473,423,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.