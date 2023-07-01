Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.46. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,658,666 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

