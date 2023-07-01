Edmp Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

