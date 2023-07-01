Edmp Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

CMI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.16. The company had a trading volume of 849,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,026. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

