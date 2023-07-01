Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.2 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,189. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.