Edmp Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up 5.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,614,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $167.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

