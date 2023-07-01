Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

