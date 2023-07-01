Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.