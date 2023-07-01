Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

