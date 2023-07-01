Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

