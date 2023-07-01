Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,403 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.59 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $97.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.